ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area.

KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate payment over the phone.

Kentucky State Police say that they will not call to collect funder or threaten to arrest people for unpaid fines or taxes. They also reminded citizens not to share their Social Security number or other personal information on the phone.

In a press release, KSP included a “Top 10 Tip-offs to a Rip-off” guide: