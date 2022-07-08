(WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) has a new mascot for the agency’s community outreach program. The mascot is a custom-designed bulldog wearing a fitted gray uniform and hat to resemble a KSP trooper.

The bulldog mascot was designed as part of a community outreach effort to build relationships with younger and older citizens in a fun way.

The mascot will be used for activities like KSP’s hospital visits in which troopers deliver teddy bears to terminally ill children. Citizens can also see the mascot at the Kentucky State Fair in August.

For years, KSP has used the bulldog image for promotional events, making it the inspiration for their new mascot. KSP notes that the bulldog is defined as friendly but courageous, dignified, determined and a well-muscled canine.

The mascot reveal was originally supposed to be on Friday, July 1, during KSP’s 74th birthday celebration. However, the event was postponed after the tragic Floyd County shooting that took the lives of three law enforcement officers. KSP says their thoughts and prayers remain with the officers involved, their families and the community.

The new mascot was created by KSP’s graphic designer, Aaron Tupts, and “brought to life” by BAM Mascots, Inc.

(Photo courtesy of KSP)

(Photo courtesy of KSP)

(Photo courtesy of KSP)

KSP said they will be releasing updates soon about the bulldog’s name.