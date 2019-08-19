Kentucky student places in top 5 at archery competition

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — A local Kentucky student is celebrating an excellent finish in the Archery Open Championship.

We first introduced you to Brennan Stephens in May when the archery team at Rose Hill Christian Schools was heading to Nationals.

Well, Brennan placed so well in that competition, he moved on to the Archery Open Championship at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brennan was shooting a 280 at the beginning of this past school year and was the top scorer on his team. He was aiming to shoot a 293 at the Archery Open Championship, but ended up with a 292, which led him to place 5th out of 500 competitors in Nashville.

Brennan tells 13 News he’s very grateful for the opportunity as he comes from such a small school and wants to thank his parents, coaches, teammates, and friends for checking up on him while he was in Nashville and for their constant support.