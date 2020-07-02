Kentucky surpasses 16,000 COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms 239 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths in the Bluegrass State as of 4 p.m. July 2, bringing the state’s total numbers to 16,079 cases and 581 deaths.

“Our case numbers are staying relatively stable, but we can’t become complacent. Especially on a holiday weekend, where lots of families and friends may be getting together, we have to keep in mind the things that will protect us: washing hands, staying outside as much as possible, six feet away from people outside of your household, and wearing masks if you have to be inside or closer to each other.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

According to Kentucky Public Health, 420,058 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted throughout the state, and 4,726 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, view the state’s COVID-19 website.

