Kentucky woman arrested on drug charges

GALVESTON, KY (WOWK) – A Floyd County Woman is facing charges after being found in possession of illegal drugs.

Kentucky State Police say Carla Forsyth, 27, of Harold, was arrested Friday, Oct. 16, after a trooper responded to a home in Galveston to conduct a welfare check on another person at the residence. While there, the trooper learned another occupant had illegal drugs in her possession.

The trooper said after further investigation, they found approximately eight grams of suspected heroin as well as amounts of suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia in the woman’s possession.

Forsyth was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Giving an Officer False Identifying Information.

