Kidnapping victim dies; woman faces charges

Zinya Dooley of Huntington faces kidnapping charges with more charges pending after one victim of an alleged kidnapping has died. Dec. 17, 2020 (Phtoto Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A victim of an alleged kidnapping has died, according to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, and another woman is facing charges.

The chief says the woman has been identified as 30-year-old Bertha Bryant of Huntington. According to a criminal complaint, she and another alleged victim were held captive by Zinya Dooley, of Huntington between Wednesday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 12 in the 1700 block of Buffington Avenue and other addresses throughout Huntington.

Dooley was originally charged with kidnapping and faces additional charges pending autopsy results and consultation with the Cabell County prosecutor.