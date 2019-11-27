Kids enjoy day of literature ahead of break

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — ‘Drop Everything and Read,’ or DEAR Day took place at Covenant School Wednesday morning.

Elementary school students participated by wearing lounge clothes, enjoying some snacks, and listening to stories. While teachers were some of the readers, parents participated as guest leaders.

“I love that all the parents have so much enthusiasm,” said fourth grade student Lily Helmstetler. “I love how they love to read the books to us.”

Students already have assigned readings throughout the year, but the point of the day is to read for enjoyment.

“If they see us [teachers] excited about it, and we’re enjoying it, then that just goes over and carries over to [students] as well,” said Mindy Stanley, a teacher at Covenant.

“I like how it makes you feel a bunch of different feelings,” Helmstetler said. “It’ll make you happy or sad or excited.”

Teachers say having days like these where students are able to listen to stories and read for enjoyment cultivates and nourishes a love for learning.