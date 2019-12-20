Kids explain why they’re helping with Christmas baskets at city mission

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) – Katelynn Callahan might only be 11-years-old, but she has a pretty good idea about how life works. That’s why she and nearly 100 other volunteers are making Christmas food baskets at the Ironton City Mission Friday.

“The more people you help, the better it is,” Callahan said.

Callahan, along with her friend, 10-year-old Kaylee Vandeusen are spending the first part of their Christmas break focusing on giving back.

“I like helping a lot of people,” Callahan said. “It makes me feel better.”

It’s that heartfelt attitude that seems to fill the room. Vandeusen saying kids should always help others in this way.

“Kids know more than adults do how bad that other kids would feel,” Vandeusen said.

Packaging the baskets has been a long-time tradition at the mission. It’s been around for 75 years. Members of the mission say it’s added up to tens of thousands of people getting a nice Christmas dinner.

“We couldn’t do this by ourselves,” director and pastor, Jeff Cremeans, said. “This is a community effort.”

There are more than 430 bags of food for families of all sizes, complete with a turkey, and packed with love.

“It makes Christmas really better,” Cremeans said. “When you sit down to eat with your family, or open gifts, you know you’ve done what you could for others to have the same joy.”

Cremeans says 77 of those baskets will be going to people that only have themselves this holiday. He says it’s an added reminder of how important something as a meal can be to someone.

