King Kat Tournament Trail returns to Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – The King Kat Tournament Trail event in Gallipolis, Ohio has a new event date after being rescheduled from May 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is now set to take place Saturday, June 20, 2020, bringing catfish anglers from several states Gallipolis and on the Ohio & Kanawha Rivers. Officials say the tournament, presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s will have anglers testing their catfishing skills against the competition vying for cash, prizes, and an opportunity to compete at the 2020 King Kat Classic.

Competitors may fish the Ohio River from the Belleville Lock & Dam, south to the Robert C. Byrd Lock & Dam. Anglers may also fish up the Kanawha River to the Buffalo Bridge. Organizers say last year’s event produced two flatheads over 45 pounds and the trail always sees some of their biggest flatheads at this location.

Teams may consist of one to three anglers but limits are based on a two-person team. Teams can register early on the King Kat website. They can also enter by calling (502) 384-5924 or entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar the night before the tournament begins.

Participants must be a member of the King Kat Association. Membership levels are outlined on the King Kat website.

Organizers say due to the pandemic and current CDC guidelines, anglers will receive a copy of social distancing guidelines along with the rules and their weigh-in voucher at registration, and then leave the registration site. Social distancing will also be maintained at the weigh-in line, and only a few teams will be allowed in the line at a time. Other teams can wait in vehicles or boats. All staff will wear facemasks and competitors and spectators are encouraged to do the same.

For the pre-tournament seminar, only one team member at a time will be able to enter to complete registration and receive their voucher. The normal National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing and seminar will not take place due to coronavirus concerns.

