ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — On July 6, King’s Daughters (KD) Health System added a chat service to their website for patients to easily connect with their team.

KD Chat will directly connect users with the KD Access Center team. Patients will have the option to schedule primary care appointments, mammograms and COVID-19 tests or vaccines.

Screenshot example of the new KD Chat. (Photo courtesy of KD Health System)

Screenshot example of the new KD Chat. (Photo courtesy of KD Health System)

Screenshot example of the new KD Chat. (Photo courtesy of KD Health System)

KD Health System says the Access Center team consists of over 90 scheduling experts that have already served the community through phone services for many years.

The new tool can be accessed on the KD website via a computer, tablet or smartphone. Users will be asked to give identifying information, such as their date of birth and Social Security Number.

The chat is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.