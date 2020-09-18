King’s Daughters Medical Center reaches capacity amid rising COVID-19 cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – King’s Daughters Medical Center is now at capacity. Medical Center officials say they are working to open a third nursing unit to care for COVID-19 patients.

King’s Daughters is the first hospital in our region to report publicly that it is at capacity.

Kristie Whitlatch, President and CEO of King’s Daughters Medical Center is urging communities to take every precaution to combat the virus including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, staying home as much as possible, avoiding gatherings and washing your hands.

It has been my goal as the King’s Daughters CEO to be open, honest and transparent to help build and establish your trust. Now, I am asking you to trust me as I ask for your cooperation as COVID is intensely surging in our communities. No longer can we say it is primarily impacting those with underlying health conditions or nursing home residents. It is attacking babies, children and healthy, active men and women who have no idea how they were exposed. We are also seeing difficult recoveries, many taking months to fully recover and some who have yet to fully recover and may see the impact for the rest of their lives. Kristie Whitlatch, President and CEO of King’s Daughters Medical Center

Whitlatch says the medical center’s infectious disease specialists and other medical professionals are very concerned at how quickly and widely COVID-19 is spreading in the local communities. The numbers and trend lines at King’s Daughters are continuing to surge upward. Medical center officials have shared charts showing the latest data on the King’s Daughters Medical Center Facebook page.

According to Whitlatch, the medical center has had 22 COVID related deaths to date and over 120 new positive cases just this week.

Whitlatch says having multiple nursing units dedicated to one virus is unprecedented in the 120-year history, and many physicians, nurses and support team members have also contracted the virus.

I understand people have differing opinions, but we know for a fact it is dangerous and deadly because we live it every day. We must take this seriously. Kristie Whitlatch, President and CEO of King’s Daughters Medical Center

Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released new White House data showing the counties in the Bluegrass State with higher positivity rates of COVID-19 spread. Boyd County was listed among the yellow counties, which have a positivity rate of 5-10%. Greenup and Pike counties were also listed as yellow, while Lewis County was listed as red, meaning the county has a positivity rate of 10% or higher.