King’s Daughters, Our Lady of Bellefonte make plans for possible coronavirus surge facility

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Bon Secours Mercy Health says it has signed an agreement with King’s Daughters Medical Center to allow KDMC access to Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital and the equipment in the facility should there be a surge in demand for healthcare services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says while OLBH will still close April 30, KDMC and OLBH are working closely together and have established a plan to keep areas of the facility and needed equipment ready for use as part of their COVID-19 community surge plans.

“We continue to encourage and stress the need for social distancing, effective handwashing and wearing masks in public, per CDC guidelines. These proactive measures have helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19 cases and we are optimistic that this trend will continue,” Bon Secours Mercy Health says.

