King’s Daughters provides free physicals ahead

Townes Young being examined by Dr. Andy Gilliland during a physical clinic at KDMC in Ashland, Ky. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Shannon Litton)

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — If there is anything students may miss more than anything amid this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s high school sports. And even though plans are still being made to ensure a safe season, it’s time for those students to get their physicals.

King’s Daughters Medical Center put on an outdoor physical clinic on Friday, July 24, 2020, and took care of seeing more than 100 Kentucky students ahead of the school year to make sure they are healthy to play sports.

Staff was readily available to see patients, everyone — including students — wore a mask, and everything was very spaced out as a precaution.

“It just felt really efficient, and I felt like they were doing a really good job keeping us safe,” said Townes Young, a student at Boyd County High School who plays football and baseball.

Usually, a physical can cost up to $50 dollars with a primary care provider, but Friday’s procedures were 100% free.

“We know $25 dollars or $50 dollars in somebody’s pocket instead of spent matters here,” said Dr. Andy Gilliland, a sports medicine physician at King’s Daughters Medical Center. “It’s a tank of gas, it’s a dinner. So, volunteer services is how we do this (at no cost).”

If a patient wasn’t able to be seen today due to exposure or doubts about having whether they have COVID-19, Dr. Gilliland says King’s Daughters will schedule a free physical for them at a later time when they are back in good health.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories