A guide on location, parking, costs and rules for the Kanawha County Schools 2022 High School Graduation ceremonies:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) will be holding the 2022 high school graduation ceremonies at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from May 16 to May 19.

The Convention Center and KCS have provided specific ceremony information, which is summarized below.

Schools, location, dates and times

Students will graduate from St. Albans High School, Sissonville High School, Riverside High School, South Charleston High School, George Washington High School, Nitro High School, Capital High School and Herbert Hoover High School.

Each graduation will occur at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (Civic Center), located at 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston. Graduation dates and times for each school are listed in the image below.

(Photo courtesy of Kanawha County Schools)

Doors will open 60 minutes prior to the ceremony start time.

Parking and costs

Parking will be available for $5 in the Convention Center’s main parking garage (200 Civic Center Drive) off Quarrier Street just before the bridge across the Elk River.

Additional parking can be found in the Convention Center’s backlot (50 Lee Street [right side]), the Center’s Lee Street Garage (50 Lee Street [left side]) or the Municipal Auditorium lot. To reserve a spot in any of the parking locations, click here.

Ceremony rules and procedures

The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center is a vape-free, smoke-free facility;

No outside food or drink;

Mobility devices will not be provided — please bring your own;

No weapons of any kind, including concealed carry;

Bags will be searched upon entry (clear bags are recommended).

For a full list of prohibited items, contact your school’s principal.

All KCS graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed on YouTube. To watch a ceremony online, click here.