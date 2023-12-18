COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More grocery savings for the holidays and beyond have been announced by Kroger’s Columbus Division.

In a news release, the chain outlined “increased savings,” stretching through Jan. 12, “affordable meal planning ingredients,” with key items for festive spreads and a “holiday gift guide,” including stocking stuffer ideas and toys.

Mark Bruce, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger’s Columbus Division, commented on this expanded list of offers, saying, “We strive to keep prices low every day, and this holiday season is no different.”

Savings offers:

• Dec. 14-Jan. 12: Earn 4x Fuel Points every Friday on grocery purchases—Boost members get 5x.

• Dec. 14-Jan. 2: Receive 15% off sushi party platters of $19.99 or more.

• Dec. 14-26: 5x digital event, use select coupons up to five times.

• Dec. 14-Jan. 2: Receive 100 bonus fuel points with a $15 lottery scratch-off ticket purchase.

• Dec. 27-Jan. 9: Buy 5, save $5 on select products.

• Dec. 27-Jan. 9: Buy two participating household products and save $10.

• Now: Up to 40% off select holiday decorations.

• Boost exclusive — Now-Dec. 24: Save 10% on Home Chef Holiday Meal Bundles

Meal planning ingredients:

• Kroger Spiral Sliced Honey Ham

• Kroger Idaho Potatoes

• Kroger Brown and Serve Dinner Rolls

• Classic Green Bean Casserole

• Kroger Sweet Potato Yams

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn

• Kroger Brussels Sprouts BIG Deal!

• Bakery Fresh Goodness Double Layer Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

• Bakery Fresh Goodness Chocolate Pudding Cake

Gift guide:

• Stockings: Candy, chocolate gifts and stocking stuffers from $1.

• For the kids: Shop top toys for less.

• Give the gift of convenience: Gift a Boost membership offering free delivery, 2x fuel points and exclusive savings.

• The gift that keeps on giving: Murray’s Monthly Cheese Clubs, discover new tastes with best-in-class cheese experiences, featuring education, discovery and more.

• The crowd pleaser: Gift cards never disappoint—choose from hundreds of options.

Kroger also touted its time-saving Home Chef, which offers heat-and-eat meals and sides that can be bundled and ordered ahead.