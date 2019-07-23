Kroger donates refrigerated box truck to Mountaineer Food Bank

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kroger gave Mountaineer Food Bank a new refrigerated box truck on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019. The presentation took place at the Kroger in the Riverwalk Mall in South Charleston, West Virginia.

It will greatly expand the nonprofit’s delivery capabilities across West Virginia.

“We don’t notice a child or family is struggling until it’s slapped in your face. They are, it’s happening every day. There are ways we can change their lives. We want people to get involved and realize they can make that change,” said J. Chad Morrison, Executive Director of Mountaineer Food Bank.

This will allow the food bank to deliver an additional 12,000 pounds of food to West Virginians in need each day.