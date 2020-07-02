Kroger employee in WV tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An employee at a Kroger store in Huntington has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the company say the employee works at the store located on 7th West Avenue, is receiving medical care and is recovering at home.

“We are saddened by this news and wishing them the best as they get well,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We remain committed to the health and safety of our associates and customers. Since learning about the positive diagnosis, an extensive deep cleaning and sanitation was completed.”

McGee also says the company has aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all stores and is continuing to follow local, state, and federal agencies’ guidelines.

She says the company is taking many other additional measures to protect associates, customers and the community, such as limiting capacity in stores and administering associate temperature checks. Kroger has also installed partitions at cash registers and counters and added educational floor decals to further promote physical distancing.

