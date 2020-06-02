Kroger Mid-Atlantic announces new job opportunites in tri-state

ROANOKE, VA (WOWK) – Kroger Mid-Atlantic is hiring for hundreds of full and part-time positions in its stores across West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and Tennessee.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic officials say more than 5.000 associates have been hired in permanent positions to keep up with the stores’ demand since the pandemic began, growing its workforce by more than 25%. Many of these positions were filled by people who lost jobs in the restaurant and hospitality industries as businesses closed.

Anyone interested in applying can visit the company’s website. Company officials say the grocer is looking to fill a variety of full-time and part-time openings with department leadership positions available.

“At Kroger, we pride ourselves in being a great place to work, and we ask those who are interested in making a positive impact on their communities to come and join our team,” says Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “As a company, we believe in developing talent and we promote an environment that fosters opportunities for advancement.”

Kroger has also initiated an expedited hiring process to shorten the time between application and employment, with the onboarding for new hires taking an average of 72 hours. Nationally, the company has provided career opportunities to more than 100,000 workers, according to Kroger officials.

