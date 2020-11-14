Kroger reaches tentative agreement to avoid strike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to an email from Communications Director, Jonathan Williams of the UFCW Local 400, there has been an agreement with Kroger to avoid strike.

After an overwhelming vote to strike last week, and tense negotiations this week, Kroger backed down and agreed to fully fund health care benefits.

The offer will be presented for a vote of the membership next week. We will update you as more information is made available.

According to the Hodges Partnership, Kroger released the following statement:

Kroger Mid-Atlantic and UFCW Local 400 have reached a fully recommended tentative agreement for associates in our West Virginia stores. Given the unique circumstances everyone is experiencing in today’s world, the Kroger Mid-Atlantic and UFCW Local 400 bargaining committees worked virtually and diligently to create an agreement that provides our associates with a solid compensation package of wages and benefits. Focusing on solutions – together – was the key in reaching this agreement. Kroger