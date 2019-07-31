Kroger rolling out fees for cash back at checkout

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger grocery stores are now rolling out fees when you request cash back when using a debit card.

The Cincinnati-based grocery chain says they have implemented the fees due to banks raising ATM fees and other retailers limiting the amount of cash back available.

Many Kroger stores now charge $.50 for cash back below $100 and $3.50 for cash back between $100 and $300. The fee is reduced by $.50 when using a Kroger Plus Card.

According to Amy McCormick with Kroger, the fee is currently not in place in Columbus division stores. There is no ETA on when the fee will be coming to Columbus.

