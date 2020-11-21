Kroger workers vote to accept new contract

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — UFCW Local 400 members working at Kroger stores in West Virginia have voted 701-208 to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement after tabulating ballots earlier today.

The agreement was recommended by the Bargaining Advisory Committee includes a more than $20 million wage investment and nearly $100 million investment that maintains exceptional health care benefits.

Communications Director Jonathan Williams says the new three-and-a-half-year agreement guarantees:

Health care funding that will fully fund health care for the life of the contract

Raises for everyone

Premiums for all department heads

No increase to prescription drug costs maximums

A new diabetes program to reduce drug costs

New hours eligibility measurement period doesn’t start until after ratification

Williams says all pay raises have been retroactive to Nov. 1, 2020.

“Kroger is pleased our associates have ratified the contract and recognized our continued investment in their success,” said Paula Ginnett, president of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic division.

“This contract provides wage increases for every associate while keeping associate weekly contributions for health care benefits the same through 2021. This is affirmation of our commitment to providing a competitive total benefits package for our associates. I appreciate our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day.” Paula Ginnett, president of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic division

This agreement covers more than 4,200 associates in West Virginia and surrounding areas.