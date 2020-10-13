Kroger’s Feed the Hungry kicks off in WV Stores

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All of Kroger’s stores in West Virginia will kick off it’s “Feed The Hungry” program. Stores will begin collecting non-perishable and nutritious food items that will be donated to local Feeding America food banks – including Facing Hunger Foodbank and Mountaineer Food Bank.

Kroger officials say they will accept non-perishable foods, such as oats, beans, canned vegetables, rice, canned meat, canned fruit, peanut butter and juice, which can be donated in the Feed the Hungry bins at the front of stores.

The program will run until Dec. 31.

Feed the Hungry program is part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative in which one of its goals is to end hunger in the communities it serves and eliminating waste across the company by 2025.

The Kroger Mid-Atlantic in West Virginia supports both Facing Hunger Foodbank and Mountaineer Food Bank. Kroger has raised provided more than $100,000 in cash and product donations along with an additional 568,000 pounds of food donated to assist West Virginians faced with food insecurity.

