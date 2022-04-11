CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A project for the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority is finally complete.

On Monday, April 11, KRT operations began moving back from the temporary Court Street location back to Laidley Street. City and KRT leaders attended the grand opening of the new City Center Station.

Instead of a traditional ribbon cutting, a KRT bus drove through the ribbon as part of the event.

KRT leaders say this project wouldn’t have been possible without all the transit workers.

“To the drivers, the supervisers, the dispatch team. These professionals who make it possible to run through your county every single day and to do it in a professional manner, who have adapted and adjusted and overcome, to be here today, I certainly appreciate you so much,” said Sean Hill, executive director of the KRT.

City leaders say they think the new location will help increase KRT ridership.