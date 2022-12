CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A KRT bus and a City of Nitro police cruiser were involved in a crash in Charleston on Tuesday.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Brooks St. and Washington St. East at around 12:20 p.m.

No injuries or road closures were reported.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.