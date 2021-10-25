KRT celebrates 50 years in Kanawha County with ‘food for fare’ event

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) hit a milestone serving the Charleston Area for 50 years.

The KRT ran its first bus in Charleston on October 25th, 1971, and since then they have been providing thousands of West Virginians rides. So to celebrate a half-century worth of service, the KRT is holding a “food-for-fare” event.

“Allowed our passengers or anyone to ride the KRT bus for a donation of a non-perishable food item. It can be a can of food or box of cereal something like that,” said Doug Hartley, Executive Director of KRT.

🎉Happy 50th birthday KRT🎉 To celebrate today the KRT is doing “Food for Fare”🚌 Donate a non-perishable food item for a free bus ride🚍 Tune into @WOWK13News for more on where this food is going❤️ pic.twitter.com/e4ZT6X6MHZ — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) October 25, 2021

But some regular riders said they wish they knew about this sooner.

“That’s my only transportation. It would be nice to get a free bus ride. And if I had known that, I have plenty of food I could’ve donated,” said David Franklin a bus rider.

All the food collected will be donated to local food banks, which see a greater need during this time of year.

“It’s getting to be Thanksgiving and Christmas time and families need to be able to feed their children. I have five children and if I needed food I would look towards sources like that,” said Franklin.

If you missed the memo on the food for fare event…

“People that don’t ride the bus can drop by court street we have a u-haul truck and have people there collecting food. So if people want to drive by and donate food they can,” said Hartley.

The KRT hopes to continue service in the Kanawha Valley with new innovative projects.

“We think around the first of the year we’re actually going to have completion and opening of the city center station. And it’s going to be really exciting for our community,” said Sean Hill, the incoming Executive Director of KRT.

“Food for fare” is available all day Monday on all bus routes.

For more of Audra Laskey’s stories, follow her on Facebook and Twitter!