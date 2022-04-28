CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha Regional Transit Authority (KRT) and local business Kin Ship Goods have partnered to create a limited-edition T-shirt celebrating 50 years of KRT service.

“We think public transit is worth celebrating!” Kin Ship Goods said on their website. “In addition to getting folks where they need to go every day, public transit eases traffic congestion, builds stronger communities, and promotes a cleaner environment.”

The new tee was released at 10 a.m. on Thursday. It is available for $30 at the Kin Ship Goods store (613 Tennessee Ave., Charleston) or on the store’s website. A kids KRT tee is also available for $24.

Both the adult and kids tees are hand-printed in Appalachia, 52% cotton and 48% polyester, machine-washable and sweatshop-free.

(Photo courtesy of Kin Ship Goods)

(Photo courtesy of Kin Ship Goods)

A vintage KRT bus. (Photo courtesy of KRT)

KRT has operated through rain, snow and sunshine throughout its 50 years of service. Each year, KRT moves over 1.7 million Kanawha Valley passengers.

In addition, all KRT buses now have Wi-Fi, meaning passengers can upload Tweets or TikToks without risking a car accident.

“These days, some of our Kin Ship team ride the bus to and from work.” Kin Ship Goods said. “They say it gives them time to read, play Wordle, people watch, knit, or do anything other than drive.”

For more information on KRT, visit their website. Bus schedules, passenger information and ride fares are all posted online.