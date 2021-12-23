KRT to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—KRT announced on Thursday that they will offer free rides on New Year’s Eve (December 31st) this year.

They say that the goal is to provide a free, safe ride to people throughout the Kanawha Valley.

“KRT is focused on providing a safe ride home for folks going out on New Year’s Eve and we are deploying all organizational assets to accomplish this goal. It’s our pleasure to serve the Kanawha Valley on this holiday and the other 364 days of the year,” said Executive Director Sean Hill.

Bus schedules can be found here.