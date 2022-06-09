CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Starting Monday, June 13, KRT will reduce its service temporarily.

In a press release, KRT said that they will transition to a “Saturday service” schedule, which means that they will still serve all current routes, but there will be longer interval times between trips.

They say that this reduction is due to a Commercial Driver License (CDL) shortage.

“There are several factors below that have led to this driver shortage. KRT is making this temporary adjustment to ensure that our buses maintain the level of consistency that is required for passengers to be able to rely on us to transport them to work, school, medical appointments, and other trips. We will continue to make hiring new drivers our number one priority until this situation is resolved,” said KRT Executive Director Sean Hill.

Back in February, CDL applicants began facing stricter federal requirements, including the requirement of completion of an approved Entry Level Driver Training program before taking a skills test. This means that applicants have to pay in full and complete the course before they can receive their passengers endorsement certification.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a factor in the shortage.

KRT says they are actively trying to recruit new drivers and that they are hopeful they’ll be able to hire more CDL drivers soon.