KSP sells ‘Trooper Teddies’ ahead of Valentine’s Day

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — Have you gotten anything for that special someone yet? Saint Valentine’s Day is just around the corner!

Through Friday, February 14, 2020, you can head over to any Kentucky State Police Post and buy a Trooper Teddy for the special price of $15 dollars. All proceeds from the sales go directly back into the Trooper Teddy program, which is fully funded through donations.

Kentucky State Police troopers gift the teddies to children when kids find themselves in the middle of a scary situation. “[By] building that rapport with the kids, we want them to know if they’re in trouble, tat we are the people they should be looking to. This is a way for us to get them away from [that situation], even momentarily,” said KSP Trooper Bobby King. “We are going to help them, we are going to protect them; whatever the cost to us, we will make sure that they’re safe.”

The Trooper Teddy Program has just passed its 30th year anniversary. KSP says they sell most of their teddy bears during their Valentine’s Day and Black Friday campaigns. You can also buy them online.