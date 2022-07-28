FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Twitter that he is asking President Joe Biden for federal assistance after flooding devastated parts of the state.

The post reads:

Today I made a direct request to @POTUS for federal assistance to respond to the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The damage suffered is enormous and recovery will be a long-term effort. This assistance is critical to our efforts and essential for our people. Governor Andy Beshear on Twitter (@GovAndyBeshear)

The Twitter account, @POTUS, is the account for the President of the United States.