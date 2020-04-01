KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is providing an update on the coronavirus in Kentucky.

Yesterday, he confirmed 114 new positive COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths associated with the virus.

Beshear also extended child care to grocery store workers and signed an executive order that allows law enforcement departments to rehire those who have previously retired with no negative impact on the individual’s retirement.

The state plans to hold a practice run on its plans to have drive-through testing in the state.

