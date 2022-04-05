INEZ, KY (WOWK) —Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post announced it is investigating a crash that killed a minor in Inez on Sunday at 5:11 a.m.

The initial investigation showed Timothy Ramey II, 19 years, of Tomahawk, was driving a 1998 Ford Mustang on Rockcastle Road. The vehicle exited the roadway and overturned, killing one juvenile at the scene.

Responders included KSP Post 9, Martin County Sheriff’s Department and Martin County Coroner’s Office.

KSP said Trooper Dustin Thompson is investigating the crash.