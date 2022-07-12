PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 is doing regular safety checkpoints and heightened patrolling in problematic areas to remind drivers to travel cautiously.

Traffic safety checkpoints will allow KSP to check for violations of Kentucky laws, ultimately increasing the safety of the Commonwealth’s citizens. KSP’s public safety efforts will focus on driver impairment and valid registration, insurance and driver’s licenses.

KSP’s Post 9 serves the following counties: Pike, Floyd, Martin, Magoffin and Johnson.

Traffic safety checkpoints for each Post 9 county are listed here. The checkpoints will be held periodically.