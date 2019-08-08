Lack of donations worries Cabell County pantry feeding school children

GUYANDOTTE, W.Va. (WOWK) — As the school year begins next week for Cabell County students, one local non-profit is asking you think about the kids so that they don’t go hungry during the weekends.

“I was extremely poor [growing up], so I know personally what it feels like to be one of those kids,” said Connie Miller of the Grace Food Pantry.

It’s that personal experience that made Connie Miller start the pantry.

The pantry works with area schools to provide around 150 children with breakfast, lunch, and dinner so they don’t go hungry during the weekend. But lately, the pantry has had trouble stocking up their shelves.

“We’re struggling,” said Miller. “Monetary donations are down, our food donations are so low.”

Miller says that the pantry is able to feed a child throughout the weekend for about $5. This money also provides them with some pamphlets and coloring books to help them deal with whatever negative experience they may be going through in their family life.

“It is targeted to the children, to give them a voice and some language of what their situation is and how they can better create a better outlook for that,” said Tri-State Family Child Care Conference Coordinator Stephanie Geneseo.

Those situations, Geneseo says, include divorce and incarceration. And in a drug and poverty-stricken area, Miller wants to make sure children are a top priority; having their needs met.

“They’re growing up in the same environment,” said Miller. “If we don’t reach out to those kids, and give them hope and love, we’re losing another generation.”

The Grace Food Pantry operates out of the United Methodist Church in Guyandotte. You can drop off donations Monday through Thursday from 9:30 AM until 2:00 PM. You can also make monetary donations through their PayPal, or by calling them at 304-638-1119. No donation is too small.

Among the items they need are: Cans of soup, mac and cheese, bean and weenies, chicken with rice and veggies, beef stew, Spaghetti O’s, pop tarts, breakfast bars, fruit cups, fruit snacks, bottled water, single-serve Ritz crackers, cookie packs, single-serve chips, individually wrapped snacks, oatmeal, cereal bowls, crackers with peanut butter, crackers with cheese, and pudding cups.