Lake marina closed in Kentucky, deemed ‘unsafe’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Fishtrap Lake marina in Shelbiana, Kentucky, has been closed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District.

Officials say they marina has been deemed unsafe for public use. Officials are removing the marina from Fishtrap Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will announce when public bids are being accepted for installation and operation of a new marina at the lake.