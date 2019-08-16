Land purchased for new Herbert Hoover High School

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County School Board officially purchased land for a new Herbert Hoover High School. Since the flood of 2016 Herbert Hoover High School students have been attending classes in portable buildings set up at Elkview Middle School. Board members say now they are just waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finish evaluating the property.

“Once that environmental assessment is finished in the near future construction on Herbert Hoover High School will be able to be started,” explained Kanawha County School Board President Ryan White. He said the goal is to break ground this fall.

The land purchased for the new school is off of the Elkview exit very close to Elkview Middle School. The land previously belonged to a church in the area. If everything goes as planned the new high school is expected to be open by Fall of 2022.