Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. concert at Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will hold a concert to celebrate Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College’s 50th Anniversary and the 10th Anniversary of his “America’s Got Talent” win.

The concert will be held in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on Southern’s Logan campus starting on Saturday, Oct. 16. at 7 p.m.

Murphy will be performing every song from his run of wins on “America’s Got Talent” run.

“We are thrilled to present Landau on our stage at the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center. He has been an ambassador for the local area and a strong advocate for education. We are more than excited that he will be part of our 50th Anniversary year-long celebration.” Southern President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman

Southern is asking for at least two cans of food from each person attending for the college’s food pantry, which serves its students.

Sponsors of the concert include:

Fountain Place Cinemas

Logan Regional Medical Center

The City of Logan

Robert Noone Legal Services

Missy Birchfield, State Farm Insurance agent

Keefer’s Powersports

Mountain State Harley-Davidson

Murphy will also perform at the University of Charleston on Friday, Oct. 15, for a special homecoming set.