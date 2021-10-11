Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. concert at Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will hold a concert to celebrate Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College’s 50th Anniversary and the 10th Anniversary of his “America’s Got Talent” win.
The concert will be held in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on Southern’s Logan campus starting on Saturday, Oct. 16. at 7 p.m.
Murphy will be performing every song from his run of wins on “America’s Got Talent” run.
“We are thrilled to present Landau on our stage at the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center. He has been an ambassador for the local area and a strong advocate for education. We are more than excited that he will be part of our 50th Anniversary year-long celebration.”Southern President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman
Southern is asking for at least two cans of food from each person attending for the college’s food pantry, which serves its students.
Sponsors of the concert include:
- Fountain Place Cinemas
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- The City of Logan
- Robert Noone Legal Services
- Missy Birchfield, State Farm Insurance agent
- Keefer’s Powersports
- Mountain State Harley-Davidson
Murphy will also perform at the University of Charleston on Friday, Oct. 15, for a special homecoming set.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.