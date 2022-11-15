CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Logan County, West Virginia native and America’s Got Talent Season 6 winner Landau Eugene Murphy will be touring the Mountain State this December for his 12th annual “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour.

This year, Landau will bring his tour to 12 towns throughout West Virginia performing a variety of Christmas classics and fan favorites, according to Allen Media Strategies. Tickets for the performances are on sale at Landau’s website or the venues’ websites.

This year will also be the first time Landau is joined by a non-musical act. Allen Media Strategies says AGT Season 17 contestants The Cline Twins will join Landau on the tour with their hockey stick dynamics act.

The “Home For the Holidays” Tour is presented by West Virginia Adult Education and the organization’s “Never Too Late To Graduate Platform.” Landau is a spokesperson for the organization and has received his high school equivalency diploma through WVAE. Allen Media Strategies says staff from WVAE will be at the performances to assist anyone interested in joining the program.

Those planning to attend the concert tour are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the performance for Landau’s “Kids Joy Toy Drive” where they will receive a digital copy of Landau’s Christmas album “Christmas Made for Two.”

Concert dates for the 2022 “Home for the Holidays” Christmas Tour include: