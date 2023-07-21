MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – Roommates in Montgomery say their ceiling collapsed this week, and they are still waiting for it to be repaired.

Linda Clow and Eric Ferguson say they woke up Wednesday close to 3:30 a.m. to a loud bang sound. When they ran into their living room, they saw a corner of their ceiling collapsed on the floor.

They also said there were about 15 pigeons flying around the apartment, who were presumably entrapped in the ceiling. Piles of pigeon feces also fell from the ceiling, making a mess in the apartment.

A maintenance crew came to patch the ceiling on Wednesday, but there are still holes in the ceiling where the collapse happened, as well as black mold leaks and pigeon droppings falling to the floor.

The apartment is owned by a man named Barry Blackburn. 13 News Reporter Sam DeCoste spoke with Blackburn on the phone asking when the ceiling will be repaired. Blackburn said it will take about two weeks. He cited ongoing projects his maintenance team is working on as reason for the delay.

While Clow and Ferguson wait, they say they have to leave their front door open all hours of the day due to the black mold filtering the air in the apartment. They say they can also still smell the pigeon feces, and see flies scattered everywhere.

“It’s very bad in here, very bad,” Clow said. “It’s affecting our living, it’s stressing us out. It’s affecting our health. I just wish [Blackburn] would start fixing things…The flies, the smell, the piles of trash isn’t good. We shouldn’t have to live like this. He should’ve found us a temporary place until he got something fixed here.”