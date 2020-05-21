Landslide closes road in Lawrence County, OH

State Route 7 is closed in Lawrence County, Ohio between County Road 9 and the Gallia County line due to a landslide. May 21, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – State Route 7 is closed in Lawrence County, Ohio between County Road 9 and the Gallia County line due to a landslide.

The landslide is located on the edge of the Lawrence-Gallia County line with trees and mud over the road.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it is unknown how long the road will remain closed, but it could reopen this evening. Drivers should avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

Cleanup from the slide is also expected to continue tomorrow.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories