HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is letting drivers know they could expect delays on Hall Greer Boulevard starting next week.

City officials say temporary lane closures will be taking place to allow workers to install temporary traffic control devices ahead of a project to renovate Hal Greer Boulevard. The closures are planned to begin Monday, Feb. 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. between Third Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials urge drivers traveling the area to pay attention to posted signs and message boards for information on the traffic patterns, and use caution near flaggers, workers and equipment. Drivers should also expect delays and may need to adjust their commute schedule or take alternate routes if possible.