Lane closures to continue on I-64 as contractors continue to fill potholes

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Lane closures will continue throughout the week of Feb. 7, on I-64 between St. Albans and the US-35 exits due to contractors continuing to work on filling potholes.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says that on Thurs. Feb. 3, 2022, the Transporation Management Center began receiving calls about potholes on I-64 near the US-35 interchange.

They say that crews from the WVDOH were dispatched to the area. Contractors Brayman Trumble were contacted to make repairs.

Brayman Trumble filled potholes over the weekend and into Monday, Feb. 7. It will continue throughout the week until all the potholes are filled, according to the WVDOH.

Since asphalt plants shut down for the winter, contractors are unable to get hot asphalt to fill potholes. They will use unheated asphalt, known as cold patch, that does not hold up very well to heavy traffic. Due to the winter storms and freezing and thawing, pavement began to break on that stretch of the highway.

Contractors started to try and use cold patch on Feb. 3, but switched to DOT Industrial Grade Mortar, which is a fiber-reinforced, cement-based product on Feb. 4, which District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth says is, “holding up pretty well.”

The WVDOH is talking to a local asphalt plant to see if they will open early instead of opening in early March.

The WVDOH is urging drivers to not speed through the work zones, where the speed limit is set at 55 mph.