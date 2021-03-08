Lanes on I-64 will close for pothole patching

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) said on Monday that maintenance crews will be patching potholes on eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 this week.

The eastbound slow lane between mile markers 52.3 and 53 will be shut down on Monday for patching. The fast and center lanes will be shut down from March 9 to March 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. for patching.

“This is one of the most traveled stretches of road in our area,” said Travis Knighton, District 1 Engineer. “We want to make sure everyone stays safe while we get the work done.”