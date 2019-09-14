Large fire erupts at Loftis Mansion

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (AP/WYMT) – Officials say a well-known landmark near the border of Kentucky and West Virginia has been damaged in a fire.

News outlets report firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire on Friday at the Loftis Mansion in South Williamson. The mansion was heavily damaged in the fire.

The mansion was once a luxurious home, but has been empty for years. It was undergoing an extensive renovation.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before getting it under control. A nearby McDonalds was evacuated for a short time while the blaze was being put out.

Officials with the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department say the fire started as a controlled burn from a contracting company that eventually got out of hand. No one was injured in the flames.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/14/2019 11:59:16 AM (GMT -4:00)