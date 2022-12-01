VIDEO COURTESY: ELI SHANK

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — People looking at the sky at 7:34 p.m. Thursday witnessed a brilliant green meteor streaking across the sky.

WOWK-TV chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins had just concluded his live remote broadcast from Barboursville when he and a handful of students and residents witnessed the meteor race across the sky.

The meteor soared above the region for several seconds, many seeing it with a green hue and had the look of sparks flying off of it before it flashed into darkness.

After posting the sighting, dozens of viewers and Facebook followers commented that they too had seen the meteor at the same time.

“Saw it from my kitchen in Lizemores in Clay County!!” — Amy Marie Nichols

“It was incredible. Saw it from near Harrisonburg, VA.” –Ilse Ackerman

“It was mesmerizing. Saw it in Roane County, WV.” –Sandra Hill

There are multiple small meteor showers going on across the skies nearly any night. The American Meteor Society has a place to report fireball sightings here:

You can also see the reports for this specific meteor here: Meteor Event Report Page Dec 1, 2022 at 7:34 p.m.