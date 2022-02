PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—RT 3024 is closed in Prestonsburg, Kentucky after a large rockslide on Friday morning.

Photo by 13 News reporter Andie Bernhardt

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says that the closure is near the bottom of the hill near the entrance from RT 321 between Auxier and Prestonsburg.

They are asking drivers to use RT 302 as an alternate route to access Stonecrest Mountain.