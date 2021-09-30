Largest non-profit solar project launches in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Wednesday in Huntington, organizers flipped the switch on the largest non-profit solar project ever done in West Virginia.

294 solar panels now power the historic old Corbin factory, now known as West Edge.

“Renewable energy is now the cheapest, fastest, most distributed and most reliable source of energy on the planet and we can keep doing it here in West Virginia,” said Founder and CEO of Solar Holler, Dan Conant.

The project has been seven years in the making and will save Coalfield Development more than $135,000.

Both organizations involved said solar power energy is now the cheapest option for businesses and residents.

“Solar is just cheaper than utility power now,” said Conant. “It saves folks money from day one. You can either keep renting power from utility until the end of time, or you can put in panels on your roof and know exactly what you’re going to pay.”

Conant said the growth of solar energy is creating new opportunities for jobs in the area and will allow West Virginia to continue to be the energy supplier for the country.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!