Lasers cause problem for pilots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Imagine driving in your car and suddenly a bright light shines in your face. That could cause you to have an accident. The same goes for pilots when flying.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at night in St. Albans, a laser being used was reported, which is very dangerous.

So far this year, this is the first reported laser illumination. Last year, there were six reported incidences – although there could have been more.

However, officials say one is more than enough.

“If the laser is strong enough and hits the windscreen of the aircraft, it can actually refract into the pilot’s eyes, blinding him or her, at that point in time,” Russel Kennedy, Yeager Airport Operations Manager said.

Luckily, Tuesday night’s incident didn’t cause too much of a problem, just a little bit of panic.

“It’s actually a federal crime to illuminate an aircraft, to knowingly illuminate an aircraft,” Kennedy said.

Director of the Bill Noe Flight School Bryan Branham says he warns his students about these types of things.

“It’s an awareness thing, but there’s no focus on it because it’s something you can’t defend against. It’s all about just flying the aircraft,” Branham said.

If a pilot is flying and all of a sudden, a laser flashes in their eye, it could give them permanent eye damage.

“The minimum is you can get a retinal burn and when that occurs now you lose vision in that specific part of your eye.”

That can ruin a pilot’s career.

“We’ve had them from UC campus, South Charleston area, it’s a bad thing,” Kennedy said.

The punishment can be anything from a fine to imprisonment up to five years in federal prison or both.