KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The last RadioShack in the Kanawha City area of Charleston closed its doors Monday.

The owner, Stan Morgan, says it is his fourth location in his 45 years of having the independently-owned franchise.

He says having a brick-and-mortar store at a time when people can order electronics online was a chance to provide an in-person experience.

“It’s a bittersweet kind of day, you know, sort a melancholy, because when you’ve done something this long, it’s just, it’s hard to let go,” Morgan said.

The last standing RadioShack in West Virginia is now in Moorefield in Hardy County.