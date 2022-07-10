BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A road in Boone County now takes the name of a former U.S. Marine, Corporal Roger Boothe.

A community of people came together Sunday, to witness this honor.

“Roger was a great guy. He was an awesome guy. He wanted to help anyone he could in the community,” said friend, Brock Loftus.

Many people spoke and highlighted his time in the marines and after, calling him a “miracle.”

“Nine days before he was going to come back home, there was a mortar fire on his bunker and he was paralyzed from the waist down, but he didn’t throw in the towel. He came back. He participated in the Charleston’s distance run with his wheelchair, he was a wheelchair basketball player, became a pharmacist, and then he came right back here to Boone County,” explained Ron Stollings, a WV State Senator.

And – after several years of work – his loved ones finally got to watch him receive this recognition.

“It’s been three years, but it’s still fresh. But it’s an honor to see the road and the signs and everything, it’s a real honor,” said Nada Baldwin, his significant other.

Now this honor will provide a bit of comfort to his community as it’s rests right in the place he called home.